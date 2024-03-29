Arsenal tipped to launch ‘astronomical bid’ for Tottenham, Liverpool target as Arteta eyes cover for priority position

Arsenal are looking to bring in a new left-back this summer and are reportedly pursuing a move for Tottenham target Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Fenerbahce star has been earning rave reviews this season and has caught the attention of several top sides, with Liverpool also ‘scouting’ him.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a new left-back to provide competition for the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu, with loanee Kieran Tierney expected to leave on a permanent deal.

There have also been rumours that Zinchenko could be sold this summer, although reports state that Mikel Arteta is in ‘no rush’ to move him on.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS: Big split on Man City v Arsenal; Liverpool rout; Man Utd excel on the road

Kadioglu has the potential to be an excellent addition for the Gunners, however. The 24-year-old has made 41 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, scoring three goals and making four assists in the process.

As mentioned, Tottenham are big admirers of the defender, but it seems that their rivals Arsenal could win the race for his signature.

Arsenal to rival Tottenham, Liverpool for Fenerbahce star

According to Football.London, Arsenal have identified Kadioglu as ‘the first summer signing they could make.’

Arteta is said to be a big fan of the Turkish international’s versatility, as he can play as a wing-back on either flank.

It’s claimed that the Gunners will face stiff competition for Kadioglu, however, with Tottenham, Liverpool and Napoli all keeping tabs on his situation.

Turkish outlet TRTSpor say that Fenerbahce are ‘reluctant’ to allow Kadioglu to leave given the positive impact he has had at the club this season.

READ MORE: Man Utd to ‘bite Tottenham hand off’ with stunning move for star defender as Ratcliffe makes waves

As a result, Arsenal will have to put forward an ‘astronomical fee’ to have any chance of luring the defender away from the Turkish giants this summer.

Kadioglu is under contract until 2026, so Fenerbahce are under no immediate pressure to sell him. Other outlets have suggested that he is valued around £26m.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how much Arsenal are willing to spend on Kadioglu. If they are unable to agree a fee with Fenerbahce, his other suitors are poised to swoop in and sign him.

DON’T MISS: Ultimate Arsenal source reveals Arteta’s two favoured striker targets, but £80m midfielder swoop shut down