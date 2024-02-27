Arsenal tipped to launch shock offer for Chelsea star they missed out on; Arteta ‘still admires him’

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a shock summer move for Chelsea winger Myhkaylo Mudryk, who they missed out on in January last year.

The Gunners came close to securing a deal for the Ukrainian winger but Chelsea swooped in with a £88.5m offer, which was accepted by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk has failed to live up to his huge price tag, however, scoring just four goals in 43 appearances for the Blues so far.

This has led to speculation that Mauricio Pochettino could sanction an early departure for the 23-year-old.

Bayern Munich approached Chelsea over a loan move for Mudryk last month, but TEAMtalk sources state that they have no intention of allowing him to leave on a temporary deal as things stand.

Mudryk is fully aware that he needs to turn his lacklustre form around if he wants to secure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Members of the Chelsea hierarchy still believe that the winger could turn into a world-class talent but time is running out for him to prove his worth.

Arsenal ‘remain interested’ in signing Mudryk

Amid the rumours that Mudryk could be sold by Chelsea, reports from Spain suggest that Arsenal could surprisingly reignite their interest in him.

As per a report cited by GOAL, the Gunners ‘remain interested’ in bringing the pacy attacker to the Emirates and will jump at the chance if he’s made available for transfer.

It’s claimed that Chelsea ‘will listen to offers for Mudryk’ and ‘may be interested in a permanent sale.’ Arsenal and Juventus are listed as potential suitors.

However, Chelsea would look to recoup as much of the £88.5m spent on Mudryk as possible, which makes a summer deal difficult for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be a big fan of the youngster and watched him closely during his time with previous club Shakhtar.

Videos had even been circling of Mudryk praising Arteta and wearing an Arsenal shirt, before Chelsea hijacked their deal last January.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, though, Mudryk remains committed to breaking back into the Blues’ starting XI again so he can reach his potential.

It’s worth noting that his start to life in the Premier League was not easy after war broke out in Ukraine, which understandably had an impact on his mental wellbeing.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal test Chelsea’s resolve with a bid for Mudryk in the coming months.

