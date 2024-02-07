Arsenal are tipped to relaunch their efforts to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves over the summer with one of their legendary former stars explaining why his signing is a must for the Gunners and with the price of the move revealed.

The Gunners opted to keep their powder dry over the January window despite links to numerous players and with a new striker and a midfield addition seemingly top of their radar. But with the cost of any signings in the winter window known for being more costly than in the summer months – Brentford, for example, were holding out for a minimum £80m fee for Ivan Toney – Mikel Arteta and Co opted to keep their powder dry.

Despite having money to spend, according to a financial expert, Arteta decided that the Arsenal was good enough to see them through the season as they chase both Premier League glory and make a push to go as deep as they can into the Champions League.

As a result, the Gunners are gearing up for what many expect to be a major summer influx of new stars. Their need for a new midfielder is well documented with a report on Tuesday revealing how Arteta has seemingly lost patience with Thomas Partey and has now drawn up a three-man list of midfield replacements he’d like to come in.

The Gunners are also expected to look for a new striker too, and while a prospective move for Toney continues to be talked up, Arteta also has his eyes cast towards RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who comes with a more modest €50m exit clause.

Arsenal ready fresh summer move for Pedro Neto

Arteta, though, is also keen to add another wing option to his ranks and seemingly wants top-class cover and competition for star boy Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners are well stocked on the other flank with Leandro Trossard proving an excellent deputy for Gabriel Martinelli. But on the other side, and with Reiss Nelson not quite earning the trust of Arteta, the Gunners are reportedly looking once at a move for Neto, who is enjoying a stand-out season at Wolves.

The Portuguese star already has 11 goal contributions so far with three goals and eight assists to his name; indeed that assists tally is bettered only by Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins in the Premier League so far this season.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move in the past but it’s now reported they are gearing up to make an official move for the 23-year-old come the summer window.

Wolves, for their part, will try and strongly resist the player’s sale and would demand a minimum £60m fee for their star man’s services, with his deal at Molineux not due to expire until 2027.

Iconic former Gunners star backs move for ‘special’ Neto

With talk heating up that an approach from Arsenal is soon to arrive, iconic former Arsenal star David Seaman has backed the club’s interest in the five-times capped Portugal international.

And Seaman reckons the former Lazio man would be an astute signing for Arteta, describing the player as a marvellous talent.

“He’s special. He’s a special player. He seems to have that low centre of gravity where he can move both ways. That makes him harder to read, because you don’t know which way he’s going to go,” he said.

With talk that Arsenal are ready to bring in Neto this summer, Wolves supporters will probably be fearing the worst and know it may only be a matter of time before their prized asset is lured away.

Realistically, Wolves will know that, in the wake of a firm offer for the player, they will be hard pushed to resist an approach, with the player surely having ambitions of playing in the Champions League and taking his game to the next level.

