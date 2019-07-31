Arsenal to announce Pepe as pictures emerge of star in Gunners shirt

Arsenal are expected to announce the signing of Nicolas Pepe in a club-record £72m deal from Lille on Wednesday.

The Gunners have won the race to sign the Ivorian winger – despite only paying the Ligue 1 side a bargain £20m up front.

Pepe is thought to have agreed a five-year deal at Arsenal worth an estimated £130,000 a week, and will form a new look attacking partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this season.

And with Pepe having scored 23 goals in 41 appearances last season, our readers are certainly happy with the capture of the African star.

While the deal is still to be confirmed by the Gunners, photos emerged on Twitter which looked to showed the player posing in the new Gunners home shirt in front of a camera and patting the Arsenal crest.

Pepe underwent a medical in north London on Tuesday and his arrival has prompted a big tease from his new Arsenal teammate Aubameyang.

Aubameyang appeared to copy Pepe’s goal celebration by cupping his hand to his ears after scoring in the Emirates Cup on Sunday before tagging teammate Lacazette in a picture of the celebration on Instagram.

Lacazette responded by posting a similar celebration snap on social media, prompting beINSports to ask if the duo if they were ‘doing the Nicolas Pepe celebration’.

And Aubameyang sparked a frenzy among Gunners supporters by responding: “that’s a good question”, alongside a puzzled emoji.

With the remaining £52m due to be paid to Lille in installments over the next five years, Arsenal are expected to use the money ‘saved’ by completing deals for up to two more players before the window shuts.

