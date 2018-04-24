Arsenal to beat Man Utd, Spurs to €20m FC Porto full-back

Arsenal have moved ahead of Manchester United and Spurs in the race to sign FC Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira, according to reports in the Portuguese press.

The Gunners are in the market for a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, who has been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium this summer, despite an indifferent campaign by his usual high standards.

According to A Bola, via Sport Witness, Arsenal watched the player over the weekend and are ready to meet the buy-out clause in his contract, which is set at a modest €20million (£17.5million)

Pereira was a target for Tottenham last summer, with the club seeing a €15million offer spurned by the Portuguese giants.

Mauricio Pochettino eventually opted instead to sign Serge Aurier from PSG. However, the Ivorian has struggled to find his best form for Spurs and is often prone to defensive mistakes and it’s said the Argentine coach could launch a fresh move for the 24-year-old Pereira.

Manchester United, who look set to lose Matteo Darmian to Juventus are also searching for more defensive cover, and are also tipped to make a move after also scouting him this weekend.

But it’s claimed Arsenal are in the driving seat to sign a player who spent two seasons on loan with Nice between 2015- 2017 and are readying an approach to the player’s agent to see if a move to the Gunners would tempt him.

