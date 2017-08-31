Arsenal blamed for Alexis deal collapse as City eye January loan

Manchester City will make a fresh attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez on loan in January, a report claims.

The Blues, according to the Daily Mirror, are blaming Arsenal for the collapse of the deal on deadline day as a move for Thomas Lemar failed, preventing the Chile international from an exit.

Their report claims that Pep Guardiola “thought he had landed his No. 1 target at 10am this morning” as Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis called his City counterpart Ferran Soriano to tell him the the Blues’ second offer for Sanchez had been accepted.

An initial £50m bid from City was reportedly rejected, and a second bid of £55m plus £5m bonuses was tabled.

Gazidis had apparently informed Soriano that Arsenal had sealed a deal for Sanchez’ replacement in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, with a £92m bid being reportedly.

The Sanchez transfer would have gone through had Lemar completed his Emirates Stadium move.

A senior City source said: “It was Ivan Gazidis who made the first move this morning – calling Ferran to tell him that the second offer was acceptable.

“It came with the proviso that Arsenal had to sign a replacement. But Gazidis indicated that was close to happening.

“It now seems that Arsenal didn’t have an agreement with either a club or a player.

“It’s disappointing but we hope that the strong relationships we built with Alexis and his advisers will help us in the future.”

The Etihad source added: “Arsenal have known for four months that we were interested in signing Sanchez and that the player wanted to leave the club.”