Arsenal have reportedly targeted a January move for Spain international Pablo Fornals, who is set to replace Mohamed Elneny at The Emirates.

The Villarreal midfielder has a £17.8million release clause in his contract which the Gunners are prepared to match, according to a report in The Sun.

Fornals, who scored a goal of the season contender in September with a 40-yard volley against Athletic Bilbao, has been targeted by Arsenal boss Unai Emery – who believes that the 22-year-old can shine in the Premier League.

The Spaniard is keen to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens, with Aaron Ramsey seemingly on his way in the new year or next summer when his contract runs out.

There are also major doubts over the future of Gunners midfield flop Mohamed Elneny, who has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season and is being tipped to leave for a fee of around £15m.

Former Malaga star, Fornals, has been impressive this season, despite his club’s struggles at the wrong end of the La Liga table.

Fornals has won two senior caps for Spain and the report goes on state that his international chances would be greatly improved if he moved to north London.

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is reportedly favouring a move to Arsenal as he continues to struggle to make an impact at the Nou Camp. Read the full story here…

