Arsenal fend off Man Utd as star agrees new deal with huge pay hike

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is reportedly closing in on a contract extension with the club and is also set for a bumper pay rise.

The Germany star has five months remaining on his existing deal and could leave on a free transfer in the summer, if he opts to end his stay at The Emirates.

Man Utd have long been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, despite this week landing his former Gunners team-mate Alexis Sanchez, but Football.London claims that Ozil new deal could be announced soon.

The former Real Madrid star is also set for a bumper pay rise and is expected to be handed the same terms as new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who penned a £230,000-a-week deal after his swap with Sanchez.

The deal would make Ozil one of the Premier League’s top paid stars and would give Gunners boss Arsene Wenger a huge boost following the loss of Sanchez.

Ozil’s decision to stay is not expected to stop the potential arrival of Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club, although the Gunners face a battle over a fee for the Gabon frontman, having reportedly had two offers already turned down.

