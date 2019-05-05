Arsenal to focus on Premier League signings; Palace star on radar

Arsenal are reportedly focusing on Premier League targets this summer, with a Crystal Palace star very much on their radar.

According to a report in the Sun on Sunday, the Gunners are ready to launch a bid for Wilfried Zaha as Unai Emery looks to shake up his squad this summer.

Zaha has been linked with a return to former club Manchester United, while Tottenham have been long-term admirers and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the 26-year-old.

The Ivory Coast international revealed earlier this month that he wants to be playing Champions League next season.

The Gunners, however, cannot guarantee that at this stage, although they are well placed in their Europa League semi-final against Valencia and still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

The only issue for Arsenal boss Emery could be that he is expected to be handed a limited budget by the Emirates board, and buying Premier League traditionally carries a higher premium.

