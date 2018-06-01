Arsenal to make club-record £60m bid to land Bayern midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer Bayern Munich £60million to land midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer.

The report on CalcioInsider claims that new Gunners boss Unai Emery is a big fan of the former Lyon star and has urged the club to break their transfer record, which currently stands at the £55.5m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to get his man.

Tolisso enjoyed an excellent season with the German giants, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances and also notched three Champions League strikes as well.

The 23-year-old previously played alongside current Arsenal frontman Alexandre Lacazette at Lyon and formed a triple attacking threat alongside major Liverpool target Nabil Fekir.

Emery is well aware that he needs to strengthen a midfield department that has often struggled to compete in the Premier League and Europe over the last few seasons.

And with serious doubts over the long-term futures of Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere, it would appear that Emery is already seeking out alternatives.

The report goes on to state, however, that Bayern have no interest in selling Tolisso, who they signed for a club record fee of €41.5m in 2017.

