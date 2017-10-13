Arsenal to make January move for Napoli defender

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a January transfer move for Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic.

The 22-year-old, who cost Napoli £20million when he joined from Torino in the summer of 2016, spent most of his first season in Naples on the bench and has only started two games this campaign, leading to talk that the Serie A side are looking to cash in on the player.

Indeed, Football Italia are reporting that the Gunners are ready to make a move for the centre-half, claiming that the Serbia international is being seen as the long-term partner for Callum Chambers at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

Chambers has signed a new deal with the Gunners until 2021, despite failing to nail down a regular starting spot at The Emirates, with the club admitting: “Everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to Calum’s continued contribution to the club.”

As for Maksimovic, he started off his career in Serbia with Sloboda Uzice before making a £200,000 move to Red Star Belgrade and then a switch to Torino.

He made 66 appearances for Torino before moving to Serie A rivals Napoli and despite not being a standout performer that has not stopped talk of a move to London, according to the report in The Sun.