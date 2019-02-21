Arsenal to miss out on ‘Barca obsessed’ Ramsey replacement

Barcelona have joined Arsenal in the race for Lyon ace Houssem Aouar, with the youngster’s admiration for Xavi and Andres Iniesta becoming clear, according to reports.

L’Equipe claim the reigning La Liga champions have made contact with Aouar’s agent in a desperate bid to win his signature.

The France youth international played the full 90 minutes in Lyon’s 0-0 Champions League draw with Barcelona, and in a further dent to the Gunners, it has become clear that Aouar studied and idolised the legendary Xavi and Andres Iniesta, having “feasted” on video footage of them as a child.

And The Sun believe his admiration for Barcelona’s style and philosophy could see him favour a move to the Nou Camp.

The Gunners have targeted Aouar as a replacement for Ramsey who joins Juventus in the summer, but with the 20-year-old’s contract not expiring until 2023, a deal wouldn’t be cheap.

After coming through the academy at Lyon, Aouar has gone on to net six goals and provide five assists in all competitions this season.

Another known admirer of the starlet is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who waited in the tunnel to speak personally with him after his performance against City in November’s 2-2 Champions League draw.

He told reporters at the time: “”Houssem Aouar is a very good player, he is incredible.

“We talk a lot about Ndombele but Aouar is also excellent. He’s always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality.

“Lyon really has a very good team. There are young people full of quality and I think the team is in place tactically, I think we can congratulate them.

“We have had absences tonight, but we have to congratulate them.”

