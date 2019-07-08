Arsenal to move for £20m winger after cooling interest in pricey Zaha

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their chase for Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser after growing frustrated at the huge fee being demanded for Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace are said to have told the Gunners that they want £120million for their star man, prompting Unai Emery to turn his attention back to Scotland star Fraser, according to Metro.

The 24-year-old had an impressive 14 assists last season, while also notching seven goals – as his performances attracted the attention of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The switch back to Fraser comes as the north London club do not think they will be able to afford Zaha, having had a £40m offer snubbed by the Eagles last week.

The report adds that Emery will now look to wrap up a deal in the region of £20m for Fraser, which would give him more money to spend on defensive recruits.

Fraser only has one year left on his contract with the Cherries and Eddie Howe is concerned that he could lose the player for nothing next summer.

It is also claimed that Zaha could even end up staying at Selhurst Park, with fears that Palace are pricing him out of an exit – despite the 26-year-old stating that he wants out.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!