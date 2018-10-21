Arsenal are reportedly pondering a swoop for Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno at the end of the season.

The Reds are resigned to losing the defender, who has eight months left on his contract, for nothing next summer and the Daily Mirror claims that the Gunners are ready to pounce.

Moreno has shown no signs of wanting to renew his deal at Anfield, which is hardly surprising given Andrew Robertson’s stunning form since he broke into Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is a known admirer of the full-back, having worked closely with him previously at Sevilla, and is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements.

He has made 32-year-old Nacho Monreal his first choice since the start of the current campaign, having lost faith in rival Sead Kolasinac, while young midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has often been preferred as Monreal’s deputy.

Moreno’s availability next summer has also alerted Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, however the chances of the 26-year-old moving earlier than expected in January appear very slim.

The report goes on to state that Klopp wants to keep the experienced star for now, although the Anfield club are said to show great faith in up-and-coming prospect Adam Lewis, who has made great strides in the youth team.

The Reds have also been linked with Ben Chilwell, who recently impressed when making his England debut against Croatia and then Spain, although those hopes are now on the wane after the full-back signed a new and improved contract at Leicester.

