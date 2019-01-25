Arsenal to rival Barcelona, PSG in shock move for Man Utd playmaker

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in a shock move for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, according to reports from Spain.

Signed from Chelsea in January 2014, few predicted the 30-year-old to remain at the club as long as he has considering his time under Jose Mourinho.

Spanish outlet El Gol Digital last month claimed that Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has told the LaLiga club sign Mata by next summer.

Mata, however, revealed that he is settled: “All I can say is that I’m happy in Manchester and in England.

“I’ve been in England for some years now and I’m very happy to be in this incredible club so let’s see what happens but at the moment I’m very happy.”

However, the Spaniard is nearing the end of his deal at United, and that has alerted the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror also believe that Arsenal are potential suitors though as the look for a possible replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who looks set to join Juve for free in June.

Mata turns 31 in April, and is free to talk to foreign clubs and even pen a pre-contract as discussions over a new deal have proved fruitless, with his current on expiring in the summer.

