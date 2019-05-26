Arsenal to rival Man Utd in chase for free agent midfield star

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race for PSG contract rebel Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Midfielder Rabiot has not played for the French champions since December after telling them he would not be interested in extending his contract, which expires next month.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Juventus, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with reports from Italy suggesting that the former are in pole position.

However, nothing is confirmed yet, and another Premier League side have entered the battle to sign him, in the shape of Arsenal.

According to The Sun, the Gunners are ready to make a move for the French international, as they look to replace Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey.

If Arsenal can secure Champions League qualification by beating Chelsea in the Europa League final, then they could be handed a further boost, as that is something that United are not able to offer next season following their sixth-placed finish this season. Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique is reportedly insistent upon her son moving to a club who will compete in the tournament, so the clash in Baku could be make-or-break for Arsenal’s hopes of signing him.

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas recently suggested that Rabiot would be a good purchase for Unai Emery’s side, due to his playing style.

“We [Arsenal] need a box-to-box style midfield player and a player that can pick a pass too, so it is a matter of bringing in the right ones,” Nicholas told Sky Sports. “I think you need to know your system, fit them in and see where it takes you.

“Adrien Rabiot will be a free agent and been linked with different clubs, but I would take him. He has the quality and is of decent level, which Arsenal need.”