Arsenal to rival Tottenham in race to sign Austrian teen sensation

Premier League interest in RB Salzburg starlet Hannes Wolf is mounting, with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle for the teenager.

Southampton and Everton are also believed to be monitoring the Austrian attacking midfielder, who has been likened to Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Wolf inspired Salzburg to UEFA Youth League glory in 2017 with seven goals in seven games, plus assists for both goals in the final.

And the 19 year-old confirmed his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising talents during his breakthrough season last term.

Wolf played made 45 appearances, scoring 12 goals and assisting eight more to help Salzburg win the league and reach the Europa League semi-finals – while also receiving his first senior international call-up.

The youngster, who is contracted to Salzburg until 2020, has struck a further four goals and has nine more assists in 21 games so far this season.

Salzburg have earned a growing reputation for producing top young talent and have seen the likes of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita make the big time with Liverpool in recent seasons.

