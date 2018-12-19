Arsenal to scout €45m target as they look to beat Bayern, Spurs to winger
Arsenal will send scouts to watch winger Cengiz Under in Roma’s clash with Juventus on Saturday, according to reports.
Under has grown into a key figure at Roma since his 2017 arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir, and his form has attracted the interest of several of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Turkish forward, with the Gunners warming to the idea of a €45m bid in January.
According to several Italian sources, Arsenal are set to follow up their interest by sending scouts to watch him in Saturday’s big match against the Serie A champions.
However, they will face competition for the 21-year-old from German giants Bayern, who have also been tracking Under for some time and will also be scouting him this weekend. Under is seen as an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Arjen Robben.
Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a club-record move for Under, who is reportedly keen on coming to the Premier League.