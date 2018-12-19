Arsenal will send scouts to watch winger Cengiz Under in Roma’s clash with Juventus on Saturday, according to reports.

Under has grown into a key figure at Roma since his 2017 arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir, and his form has attracted the interest of several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Turkish forward, with the Gunners warming to the idea of a €45m bid in January.

According to several Italian sources, Arsenal are set to follow up their interest by sending scouts to watch him in Saturday’s big match against the Serie A champions.

However, they will face competition for the 21-year-old from German giants Bayern, who have also been tracking Under for some time and will also be scouting him this weekend. Under is seen as an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Arjen Robben.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a club-record move for Under, who is reportedly keen on coming to the Premier League.