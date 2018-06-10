Boost for Emery as €25m Serie A star agrees to join Arsenal

Unai Emery is on the brink of his second signing as Arsenal manager, if reports in the Italian media are to be believed.

According to reports, the new Gunners boss has won the race to sign Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who has a €25million exit fee in his contract.

Last month Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web claimed that Arsenal wanted to get an agreement in place in the coming weeks for the Uruguayan.

However, the report suggested that the Gunners were facing competition from Serie A side Napoli for the 22-year-old’s services.

Now though SampNews24 claims the defensive midfielder has opted to sign for Arsenal, though it’s suggested a wrangle with the agent’s is likely to drag on.

Torreira, whose arrival could put Granit Xhaka’s future under the spotlight, is in Uruguay’s World Cup squad and scored five goals for Sampdoria in the season just concluded.

His signing would be the second new arrival of the Emery era, with the Spaniard swooping on Juventus earlier this month to bring in Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.

