Arsenal to waiver 30% clause if they land Besiktas man for £11m

Arsenal are reported to have stepped up their efforts to sign Besiktas midfielder, and their former academy product, Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Turkish news outlet Aksam state that the Gunners are prepared to make a bid of £11m for Ozyakup in the transfer window.

In addition to this revelation, Aksam believe Arsenal will waiver the 30% sell on clause they have on the player.

If the Gunners were to waiver the sell on clause, it will mean Besiktas will have to sell their man for a discount fee under the terms of his current contract.

The 25-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current deal, and is stalling over signing a new contract with the Turkish side.

Ozyakup has hinted in the past that he would welcome a move back to the Premier League, after leaving Arsenal in 2012 having not made an appearance for the North London side.

The midfielder has been a pivotal part of the Besiktas side that have won back-t0-back Super Lig titles.