Arsenal to watch quality French full-back TODAY but Newcastle also keen as Howe makes rival move

Arsenal have reportedly instructed scouts to compile an updated report on Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey in his next two matches – but they could be beaten to his signature by Newcastle amid claims Eddie Howe is also keen.

The Turkish champions have made a brilliant start to the new season, winning seven and drawing one of their eight matches so far. And while they trail 100% perfect Fenebahce so far, Gala have also made big waves in the Champions League, where they recently recorded a stunning 3-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

That leaves Okan Buruk’s side with four points from their two matches played so far, though their credentials will once again be put on the line in matchday three when they host Bayern Munich at RAMS Park.

Galatasaray have certainly invested in their squad with a number of high-profile signings joining the club in recent times. However, it is some of their lesser-lights who have attracted plenty of transfer attention in recent times.

And while Tottenham are being strongly linked with their Danish defender Victor Nelsson and winger Kerem Akturkoglu, their right-back Boey also continues to attract admiring glances.

Indeed, the French defender has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, with Mikel Arteta’s side making plenty of checks on his progress in recent months.

To that end, Boey was reportedly the subject of a £17.2m approach from the Gunners over the summer, with the move failing to get off the ground and Arsenal ultimately prioritising the signing of Jurrien Timber instead.

However, their interest in him has not waivered and now reports in Turkey claim Arsenal will make two fresh checks on him this week.

Arsenal and Newcastle both keen on Sacha Boey swoop

Now the Gunners are stepping up their checks on Boey once again, as Arteta considers a January move for the 23-year-old.

Per the report, Arteta and Edu will send their chief scout to watch Boey in Saturday’s Super Lig match against Besiktas and Tuesday’s UCL encounter with Bayern.

And solid showings in both matches could convince Arsenal to make a fresh move to sign the player in the winter window.

The Gunners often look slightly short of cover at right-back with Ben White their first-choice performer there, though the England man is, by trade, a centre-half.

They do have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares as options, but the Japan star often struggles to stay fit, while the Portuguese only has one appearance to his name, in the Carabao Cup, this season. He is one of five Arsenal players whose deal expires next summer and the 32-year-old will likely be allowed to leave as a free agent.

Boey, therefore, is a player of serious interest for Arsenal, though the reports also state Newcastle are keen on his signature too.

Indeed, Howe’s side are also reportedly set to watch his progress in the Champions League ahead of a January move of their own.

Boey open to idea of moving to Premier League

Newcastle, however, are well blessed for right-backs with big-money summer signing Timo Livramento providing cover and competition for first-choice Kieran Trippier.

As such, reports of their interest might actually be wide of the mark with Newcastle’s major January priority appearing to be a new midfielder to provide cover for Sandro Tonali and amid claims the Italian may soon face a lengthy ban after alleged breaches of betting regulations.

Boey, meanwhile, has previously indicated his happiness at seeing his name linked with a move to Arsenal.

“I’m a Galatasaray player, but I have much bigger ambitions,” he said over the summer. “I think they’ll understand me and will respect this because I’ve never cheated. You only have one career, you need to go all out.

“Arsenal’s interest is very flattering. The Premier League is the league I’m aiming for. We’ll therefore see what will happen.”

Boey is contracted to Galatasaray until summer 2025 and has been capped for France U-21s in the past, having previously played for Rennes and Dijon.

