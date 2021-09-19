Arsenal told ‘big problem’ Arteta transfer has fashioned for no actual gain

Arsenal have been told a piece of business they conducted this summer has provided Mikel Arteta with a totally unnecessary “big problem”.

The Gunners were the biggest spenders in European football this summer. With a squad in desperate need of major surgery after slipping to eighth last season, Arsenal sanctioned six arrivals to the tune of over £140m in combined fees.

Signing the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard did not require explanations. Even when the Arsenal squad is fully fit, that duo will be regular starters.

However, forking out an initial £24m on Aaron Ramsdale did raise eyebrows. Questions were asked as to whether the 23-year-old would actually constitute an upgrade on Bernd Leno.

However, Arteta appears to be of the opinion that he is after Ramsdale was chosen to start the Gunners’ latest two matches. And against admittedly weaker opposition, Ramsdale kept back-to-back clean sheets.

But with Leno pushed onto the bench, speculation has begun to swirl the German’s stint in North London its nearing its end.

Football London reported last week Leno had reacted badly in training amid losing his spot. Arteta moved swiftly to deny those rumours, but ex-goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Leno has justification to be upset nonetheless.

Furthermore, Robinson claimed signing Ramsdale was a mistake and outlined what Arsenal should’ve done instead.

“He [Leno] will get angry because his mental state is not right,” Robinson told Football Insider. “His head is not in the right place.

“It is difficult as a goalkeeper when you are in and out of the side. Goalkeepers like to know if they are number one or number two.

“When there is a pecking order and you are told where you are in the pecking order you can accept it. You do not want to be fighting for your place every week.

“I cannot understand the signing of Ramsdale. He’s not any better than Leno.

“I think Arteta has just created a big problem for himself. He now has two goalkeepers of similar ability who both want to play.

“Ramsdale is talented but he makes a lot of errors that lead to goals. If Arteta wanted to replace Leno he should have gone out and signed a top-class goalkeeper. What he’s bought is not better than what he’s got.”

Keown performs rapid U-Turn on Ramsdale

Meanwhile, Martin Keown has performed a U-Turn regarding Arsenal shot-stopper Ramsdale.

Fans and pundits alike questioned Ramsdale’s ability upon his arrival at Emirates Stadium. The 23-year-old has been relegated in each of the last two seasons, with Bournemouth and Sheffield Utd respectively.

But the keeper hasn’t put a foot wrong thus far since assuming the gloves and already appears to be Arteta’s preferred option between the sticks.

On Ramsdale’s latest display versus Burnley, Keown told BBC’s Match of the Day (via football.london): “Ramsdale, really strong, 23 years of age.

“I questioned the purchase, but I’ve been really happy with what he’s done. 35 crosses were coming into that box today.”

