Arsenal told of fee needed to snare Tottenham target from Roma

Arsenal are considering whether to make a January transfer splurge for an in-demand winger after learning of the fee required to land the Roma star.

Reports in Italy claim both the Gunners and Tottenham are ready to do battle for Turkey star Cengiz Under when the transfer window opens in just 82 days.

Reports earlier in the year suggested that the Gunners had seen a £26m offer for Under snubbed – but it’s now suggested the Gunners have been told by the Serie A club that they are holding out for a fee £44m.

Arsenal’s interest was revealed by Tuttomercato, who also claimed Monaco have offered just under £31m too.

Now, according to Calcionews24, the north London rivals are ready to battle Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

However, the report does state that Roma are holding out for a whopping €50m if they are to part with their prized young star.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery and director of football Sven Mislintat are known to be looking to add more width to their attack with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng often asked to start out side to accommodate Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal have also been linked with Paraguayan attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron, but it seems he too will cost far more than the Gunners expected to spend.

