Alexander Isak and Brian Brobbey are two strikers on the Arsenal transfer radar

Arsenal have learned the obtainable price that would force Newcastle into the sale of Alexander Isak this summer, while a second-choice option for Mikel Arteta has valued himself at £68m and declared his wishes to join Man Utd.

The Gunners are very much in the market for a new centre-forward this summer after falling narrowly short once again in their quest to become Premier League champions. And while Arsenal took the title race with Manchester City down to the final day, their total of 89 points was not enough to dislodge Pep Guardiola and Co from their throne as the champions of England.

All the same, that quest to replace them as English kings is already underway with Arteta, alongside sporting director Edu, having identified three main areas of weakness to improve on in their side over the summer.

Indeed, their quest to land a new left-back is well documented, after the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior were all used there at various intervals over the season just gone, while a new midfield partner for Declan Rice is also high on their wanted list.

To that end, the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes have both been touted as high-level targets, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk that the Newcastle midfielder, while happy at St James’ Park, is not adverse to the prospect of joining the Gunners.

However, it is Arsenal’s interest in another Magpies star in Isak that perhaps causes the biggest alarm bells on Tyneside. The Sweden striker has proved a massive success in the north-east since a £63m move from Real Sociedad in summer 2022.

The 24-year-old finished the season just gone with an impressive 25 goals from 40 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal learn costs needed to sign Alexander Isak as Newcastle make plan

He is just one of a number of striker targets Arsenal have considered in recent weeks, with Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhem, Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko also in their thinking.

However, Isak is the only one of that quintet already proven in the Premier League and, as a result, is understood to be right at the top of Arsenal’s wishlist.

In order to try and keep him, it has emerged that Newcastle are now pushing to hold new deal talks with the 44-times capped Sweden international and aim to tie him down to a new deal that will not only reward him with a payrise but will also tempt him by placing a release clause in his deal.

As part of the arrangement in his current contract, Newcastle’s failure to qualify for the Champions League means all their players will see their deals cut by 20% – but the Magpies are keen to overlook that rule for star man Isak in particular.

And while tying the striker down to a new deal would underline Newcastle’s pulling power and ambition, at the same time it’s been claimed that an offer of £100m will be enough to tempt them to cash in this summer.

That’s according to former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness, who told the Inside Track podcast: “I’m a big admirer of Isak, he’s a high-quality finisher.

“I think you’d be looking at somewhere between £80-100million, and there will be interest in trying to take him away from Newcastle.

“He seems like he’d be the perfect player up front for Arsenal.

“There’s a lot of issues with strikers at some of the top clubs.

“Isak has had some trouble with injury, but when he’s fit he has shown that he’s at that level.”

Another Arsenal option ‘prefers’ Man Utd move

Another striker Arsenal have taken an interest in of late is Ajax frontman Brian Brobbey.

The Netherlands international finished the current campaign with 22 goals in all competitions; form that has seen him touted for a move to both Arsenal and Manchester United.

And the 22-year-old is clearly not short of confidence, either, claiming it would take a fee of €80m (£68m) to prise him away from Ajax and also making clear which club he sees himself at next.

“After the European Championships, I will be worth €80million [£68m],” he boldly stated in a Q&A session on TikTok.

In the interview, conducted by Men’s Health, Brobbey also made clear his preference to play for Man Utd one day, managed by his former coach Erik ten Hag, though he also would not rule out a move to two other sides too.

“Real Madrid is a great club,” he said. “But so are Arsenal and Manchester United.”

United are also in the hunt for a new centre-forward this summer with Anthony Martial departing as a free agent at the end of his deal and with the Red Devils seeking cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, who despite some stop-start form, has still scored 16 goals in 42 games played so far, with Saturday’s FA Cup final still to come.