Arsenal told scorer of ‘beautiful goals’ can emulate Man Utd hero with big Premier League move

Arsenal transfer target Joshua Zirkzee has been compared to former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov as Mikel Arteta ponders a bid for the striker.

Arteta is on the hunt for a new centre-forward who can rival Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and score at least 25 goals per season. Current No 9 Gabriel Jesus is a great player, but Arteta knows he is not a deadly goalscorer.

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers in recent months, including Ivan Toney of Brentford, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres.

But Arsenal have cooled their interest in Toney, while Villa do not want to sell Watkins under any circumstances.

Gyokeres remains an option for Arsenal, though Man Utd and Liverpool have reportedly joined the hunt for the Swede.

Gyokeres is protected by a gigantic €100million (£86m) release clause at Sporting. Instead, Arsenal could go down a slightly cheaper route by raiding Bologna for rising star Zirkzee.

On Monday, it emerged that AC Milan have done plenty of groundwork to try and sign Zirkzee, though Arsenal have the potential to blow them out of the water. Bologna are willing to sell the Dutchman for €80m (£68.5m).

Zirkzee has shown his class since leaving Bayern Munich for Bologna in 2022 and has registered 11 goals in 33 appearances this season.

Arsenal target involved in exciting comparison

Arsenal will be getting a gem on their hands if they win the race for Zirkzee, as ex-Bologna star Robert Acquafresca has tipped him to follow in Berbatov’s footsteps.

“Zirkzee? He will be a transfer man in the summer,” Acquafresca told Tuttomercatoweb.

“And, if I have to compare him to someone, he reminds me a lot of Berbatov because he has great technique and vision of the game and only scores beautiful goals.”

It would be brilliant if Zirkzee achieved what Berbatov managed while in England. The ex-Bulgaria star netted 46 goals in 102 matches for Spurs before joining Man Utd in 2008.

During four years at Old Trafford, Berbatov scored 56 goals in 149 games for Man Utd, helping them win trophies such as the Premier League, League Cup and Club World Cup.

Berbatov had the amazing quality of making top-level football look easy, and Zirkzee plays in a similar fashion.

Arsenal have yet to make a final decision on the striker they will go all out for this summer, though they will be getting a fantastic player if they opt to land Zirkzee.

