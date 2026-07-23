Arsenal have been told to stop using the media to galvanise their chances of signing Bruno Guimarães and put their money where their mouth is, with the “tipping point” for a transfer from Newcastle to Emirates Stadium revealed by a Sky Sports journalist.

The Gunners are determined to bolster their central midfield options this summer and have locked on to the Brazil international as their top target.

However, convincing a Newcastle side who have already lost Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer to sell another prized asset is going to be far from easy.

Publicly, Newcastle are insisting that Guimaraes is not for sale and that the club are desperate to retain their captain’s services into next season and beyond.

Privately, however, we understand they have placed a £100m asking price on the 28-year-old’s head and, well aware of his wishes to leave, are scouring the market for would-be replacements in midfield.

Arsenal, for their part, have seen two bids, understood to be worth £55m and £65m, laughed off by Newcastle, and it would clearly take a more significant offer to convince them to sell.

Nonetheless, reports on Wednesday claimed a deal is there to be done with the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope – who specialises in covering Newcastle – suggesting a bid of around £75m could be enough to break Newcastle’s will.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has provided his take on the saga and believes the move is all being played out with agents behind the scenes.

“The stories regarding Bruno Guimarães are not going to go away, but Arsenal need to come to the table and show Newcastle the colour of their money,” Downie said on Sky Sports News.

“As we sit here this morning, Arsenal have NOT contacted Newcastle. “It’s all playing out with agents.”

Downie added: “As I understand it, Newcastle have actually reached out to Arsenal and said, ‘Look, are you serious about this? Are you trying to sign this player because we’ve had nothing from you?’”

Downie also reckons a figure of £80m could be enough to ‘tip the scales’, adding: “What would be the tipping point for Newcastle? I think it has to start with an eight [£80m+].

“Newcastle are desperate not to sell him, they’ve said he’s not for sale, but once a player agitates to go, it’s really difficult to hold on to him.”

READ MORE: Bruno Guimaraes reaches immovable Newcastle exit decision amid three-pronged wish to join Arsenal

Newcastle find Bruno Guimaraes replacement in Bundesliga star

A report on Wednesday claimed Newcastle were ready to greenlight the sale of Guimaraes after identifying Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson as his preferred successor in central midfield.

“Newcastle are intensifying their interest in Hugo Larsson in the wake of Arsenal preparing a new bid for Bruno Guimarães,” a source told Caught Offside.

“Despite what’s being reported, Arsenal are really pushing for Guimarães, and Newcastle recognise that the player also wants to go. As long as the price is right, they’re not going to stand in his way.

“Larsson is a profile they really like, so that’s one to watch.”

Amid claims and counterclaims over whether Arsenal had actually made a bid for Guimaraes, reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed his take on the matter and believes the Gunners are now ready to lodge a third offer for the 48-cap Brazil midfielder.

He stated: ‘Arsenal plan to bid again for Bruno Guimarães, as reported this morning.

‘Although Newcastle deny direct formal talks to date, #AFC are accelerating their interest.

‘Last offer via intermediaries was as high [as] £65m. Arsenal expected to go north of £70m, and broad terms are already in place with Guimarães.

‘Newcastle sources insist they want to keep Guimarães. One other Premier League club has made a recent enquiry as well on the player side.’

Elsewhere, it’s claimed that the signing of Guimarães could see a staple of the Arsenal midfield moved on, with the 2026/27 season expected to be his last for the Gunners.

In other news, sources have revealed why it is advantage Arsenal in a battle with Chelsea to sign former Manchester City defender John Stones.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.