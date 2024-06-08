Arsenal told to sign Man Utd star who’ll help ‘destroy’ Man City and frighten Liverpool

Bacary Sagna has urged Arsenal to snap up a Manchester United forward who’d form a deadly duo with a current Gunners star and strike fear into the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

It was largely a season of doom and gloom for Man Utd, though winning the FA Cup to round out the campaign was as good a way to end as any.

Among those to struggle at Old Trafford was Marcus Rashford. The frontman looked a shadow of the player he was last season when notching a career-best 30 goals across all competitions.

Man Utd are poised to embark on a sweeping squad overhaul and only young trio Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are safe.

Of course, Man Utd won’t push the likes of Rashford and club captain Bruno Fernandes out, though they would listen to offers if gigantic ones were tabled.

Now, former Arsenal full-back, Bacary Sagna, has urged the Gunners to bite the bullet and bid for Rashford.

Such a move would send shockwaves through the Premier League and in Sagna’s eyes, Rashford could be the final piece of the puzzle that helps Arsenal topple Man City.

Sagna reckons Rashford’s pace and direct running would cause all manner of problems for Arsenal’s opponents.

The Gunners battled with City and Liverpool for the title last term and after falling short for the second season running, Sagna thinks they could go one better with Rashford in the forward line.

Rashford and Jesus a deadly combination?

“I would love to see Marcus Rashford at Arsenal,” began Sagna (as quoted by the Manchester Evening News). “I think if you added Rashford to Arsenal’s attack, with the pace that he has, Arsenal would destroy the opposition.

“Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal’s rivals. Rashford is so quick.

“I think Arsenal having Rashford would enable Arsenal to have more variety in attack and I would love to see Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford in the same team, pressing with so much intensity.

“It would be a brilliant capture and I think there is room in the squad for a player of Rashford’s ability because Gabriel Jesus won’t be able to play every game and Kai Havertz can also play in a number of roles.

“Rashford joining Arsenal would be a wonderful signing for the club and a real statement of ambition.”

What about Rashford’s poor form?

Rashford endured a down campaign last term, notching just seven goals and two assists in the Premier League.

The end result saw the 26-year-old omitted from Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024.

When asked whether Rashford’s poor season should ring alarm bells, Sagna vehemently disagreed.

“I think Rashford has had some personal issues; his mum spoke out about it,” continued Sagna. “There is no doubt though that Marcus Rashford is a fantastic player.

“People have been too harsh on him. Sometimes people need to remember that footballers are human and can be affected by events off the field and in their personal lives.

“Everyone that watches football would say that Rashford hasn’t been at his devastating best this season. We can all see the quality, the potential. He has the ability to be one of the best players in the world.

“This season has been a challenge for him. Mentally, he hasn’t been at his best, but when that happens you need support and a good environment to bring you back to your best level.

“You need your teammates and your manager to lift you up. You need people to believe in you.

“The vibe at Manchester United hasn’t been good this season. When analysing a player’s performance, you need to look at the bigger picture, and there have been a lot of reported problems at the club.

“Rashford is young. I think he will get on well with the other players in Arsenal’s squad.

“I think he could have amazing chemistry with Gabriel Jesus. I can see those two players clicking, pushing each other, and respecting each other. I think they could complement each other really well.”

Rashford to Arsenal? No chance

While Rashford would no doubt represent a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad, there is nothing to suggest he’ll end up at the Emirates.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker as well as a right winger to provide competition for Bukayo Saka.

However, Man Utd won’t sell Rashford for anything but top dollar and his most recent season suggests Arsenal should be looking elsewhere, contrary to what Sagna believes.

