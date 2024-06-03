Arsenal told to sign Marcus Rashford over world-class star; Chelsea also tipped for shock Man Utd deal

A two-time Premier League winner has named Arsenal and Chelsea as possible destinations for Marcus Rashford, should the attacker opt to leave Manchester United this summer.

Rashford has failed to kick on from his brilliant 2022-23 campaign, having notched just eight goals and five assists in 43 matches this season. The left winger appears to be low on confidence and is taking a break from social media in order to prioritise his mental health.

It looks set to be a tough few months for Rashford as he has been left out of England’s provisional squad for this summer’s European Championship.

The 26-year-old could also end up leaving boyhood club Man Utd. Reports have stated that INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is open to offers for nearly every member of the Man Utd squad, including influential stars such as Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Last week, Arsenal were told by an observer that they might be able to sign Rashford for a lower price due to him being ‘unsettled’ at Old Trafford.

William Gallas, who won four trophies with Chelsea and also made 142 appearances for Arsenal, has now weighed in on Rashford’s situation.

DON’T MISS – Five potential replacements for Marcus Rashford as PSG eye Man Utd man; €175m superstar, classy Prem winger…

He thinks that Rashford might enter talks with both Chelsea and Arsenal if the 60-cap international is told he needs to leave Man Utd.

Gallas believes that Rashford would even be a better fit for Arsenal than Real Madrid-bound superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal latest: Marcus Rashford could join

“There will always be quality players who are interested in signing for Chelsea, but we have to ask if Rashford would want to leave Man Utd. Nobody knows the reason, maybe he has a problem with Erik ten Hag,” the former defender said in a recent interview.

“If he [Ten Hag] leaves then Rashford could stay. A player like Rashford, we want to see the exciting young player who broke through on fire, running everywhere and scoring beautiful goals. He had a lot of commitment then as well, now he is not the same player.

“Maybe injuries have been a problem and another club for a fresh start could be the right option and Chelsea would provide this for him.”

Contrasting Rashford with Mbappe, Gallas added: “The football Arsenal play and their system would not suit Kylian Mbappe.

“He’s a very intelligent player, and probably the best attacker in the world, but he needs to receive the ball all the time and Mbappe wants to make the difference in the game all by himself.

“Arsenal don’t play like that, they play as a team, and Mbappe would not fit in that system.”

Paris Saint-Germain have previously been linked with a blockbuster swoop for Rashford as they try to fill the void left by Mbappe. Although, the French giants are understood to be looking at different targets.

Despite all the talk about Rashford leaving Man Utd, it is likely that the forward will want to stay at the club he supports and help them get back into the top four next season.

Should Man Utd part ways with Ten Hag, as is expected, then it will be up to his replacement to try and get Rashford back to his brilliant best. At this stage, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are two of the frontrunners to manage the club next term.

READ MORE – The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…