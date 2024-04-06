Arsenal will once again fall agonisingly short in the Premier League title race, according to one pundit, who believes three tough matches will ultimately end their chances and hand either Liverpool or Manchester City the advantage.

For the first time in years, the Premier League title race is being contested by three sides in the closing weeks of the season, serving up what looks to be an epic conclusion to the season and in the race to be crowned champions of England. And all of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have very strong individual reasons for wanting to ensure this is their year.

The Merseysiders, for example, hope the match serves as a golden farewell for departing manager Jurgen Klopp, who will wave goodbye to Anfield after close to nine years at the helm. Title winners in 2020, the German would love nothing more than to sign off with a second title triumph of his reign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are chasing their first domestic league crown in 20 years – the year since their famous Invincibles side – in what would be a brilliant reward for the huge strides made under Mikel Arteta over the past couple of seasons.

The team that denied them last season – Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City – are themselves looking for a fourth-successive title; a feat never-before achieved by a side in England. That shot at history could be enough alone to get Guardiola’s side over the line once again in their quest for mortality.

All three sides are also still involved in European competition; Man City and Arsenal could meet in the Champions League semi-finals if both win their respected semi-finals against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Pundit names three games that will end Arsenal Premier League title chances

Liverpool, meanwhile, are favourites to win the Europa League and could face Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final if the Reds overcome first Atalanta and then Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals. The Germans face West Ham next, before a potential last four showdown with one of AC Milan or Roma.

However, it is domestic matters which will take on their focus first with City away at Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime knowing a win can see them move level with Liverpool at the top. Arsenal then tackle Brighton at the Amex on Saturday evening, while the match of the weekend sees Liverpool travel to Manchester United in a game Erik ten Hag’s side will be desperate to win.

Pundit Danny Murphy though reckons that, overall, it is Arsenal who have the far tougher run-in, naming the three matches in which he thinks Arsenal will come unstuck.

And speaking to talkSPORT, former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Murphy, feels the first of those banana skins comes their way this weekend on the south coast.

“This is what we want from a Premier League title race,” Murphy said. “Unless you’re a Man City fan you probably want someone else to win it.

“I wanted Arsenal to win it last year, for example. It’s not that I don’t admire Man City, of course I do, it’s a phenomenal team with a great manager. But we need that competition in the Premier League and this is turning into a real ding dong.

“I don’t think Arsenal will get over the line, just because of the fixtures. They’ve got to go to Tottenham, Old Trafford and Brighton.”

Arteta points to crucial Arsenal games

Gunners boss Arteta, who won the FA Cup in his first season at the helm but is yet to lift silverware since, also knows those three matches will be crucial.

Assessing the run-in, he knows his players will need to be at their very best to see the job through.

“Yes, but at home as well,” he said. “We have the Champions League games and we have some big games at home, so every game in this league is extremely difficult.

“You look at last night [Thursday] what happened again and everybody is just suffering to win because the level is so high and we’re going to have a really tough opponent again in Brighton. We know that, so we’ll prepare well and try to be better than them and try to win.”

