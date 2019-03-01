Arsenal told to go all-out for €120m former Spurs star by club legend

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has urged the club to go all-out to try and sign former Spurs star Gareth Bale this summer.

Earlier in the month, it was claimed that Real president Florentino Perez has lowered Bale’s asking price from €150m to €120m as interest from sides in England gathered.

Reports have even linked Bale with a sensational move back to Tottenham, which would see Christian Eriksen move the other way, while Man Utd have also been repeatedly mentioned as a possible destination.

However, Pires believes that Bale ticks all the boxes for the Gunners, and that the club should ‘open the doors’ for his arrival.

“I think there’s a good chance Gareth Bale might be playing his last season at Real Madrid,” a member of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ squad told BWIN.

“He is having a very tough time on and off the pitch at the moment, and there are a lot of questions about how settled he is in the dressing room and how appreciated he is by the fans.

“You can see that Bale is an unhappy player at the moment. I think coming back to the Premier League is the most logical step for Gareth Bale.

“There’s an assumption that he would go back to Tottenham, but I would encourage Arsenal to open the door to the Emirates for him.

“I know Tottenham fans would not be happy, but Bale would be very welcome at Arsenal. I hope the club tries to see if it is an option this summer.”

The Welsh winger has long been linked with a return to the Premier League, and rumours have intensified due to Bale having failed to establish himself since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Bale’s former team-mate Rafael van der Vaart urged the ex-Southampton man to consider a return to the Premier League this summer.

