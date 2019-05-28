Arsenal told to re-sign controversial £500k-a-week star by Invincible

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has told Unai Emery to go out and bring Alexis Sanchez back to the club this summer.

Sanchez scored just one goal and assisted three in 20 Premier League appearances this campaign as his struggles since joining United in January 2018 have only continued.

The Chilean was part of a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head to the Emirates Stadium and now Arsenal ‘invincibles’ squad member Lauren wants the club to re-sign him.

“Sanchez is a top player and top players are always welcome at Arsenal,” Lauren told AmericanGambler.com.

“If Emery could get him back mentally because it has been a while without him playing, then he could be a good addition.

“It depends if he is the kind of player that Unai would enjoy having at Arsenal.”

On Emery’s first season in charge, Lauren added: “It has been a success. For his first season in the Premier League, when you don’t know too much about the league as English football is very different to Spain or France; it’s a special league.

“Taking a side to the Europa League final in his first season shows that it has been a great season and fantastic for Unai Emery.

“It’s not easy to be there fighting with Liverpool and Manchester City but I think it’s been great so far.”