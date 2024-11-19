Arsenal told to sign Liverpool man as perfect upgrade for Arteta favourite who is ‘not a natural’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been urged to raid Liverpool to sign Darwin Nunez, with a former Gunners star offering a lengthy explanation of how the Uruguayan could transform their attack and prove an upgrade on Kai Havertz – while also having claimed Premier League sides have now ‘worked the Gunners out’.

Arteta’s side have finished as Premier League runners-up in the last two seasons, pushing four-times champions Manchester City all the way down to a final-day decider last season. And while they were expected to be among the frontrunners again this time around, Arsenal already find themselves a distant nine points off the pace with many suggesting they may already be out of the title race.

Indeed, no side has ever recovered from such a sizeable deficit at this stage of the season to go on to win the title, suggesting the Gunners will need to embark on an incredible run of results if they are to thrust themselves back into the mix.

One area seen as a weakness by some is a lack of bite in attack. Havertz started the season strongly with six goals in his first 10 games but has now got just one goal in eight to his name.

Now former Gunners star Jeremie Aliadiere has strongly suggested Arsenal do all in their power to prise Nunez from Liverpool, with the Uruguayan striker finding minutes hard to come by at Anfield this season.

“Havertz is not a natural number nine. He’s doing a fantastic job but over a full season, Champions League, Premier League, and we have seen it lately when Arsenal have struggled more and it has been more difficult, Jesus could be the answer,” Aliadiere told Football365.

“He is not a typical number nine; he likes to come and get involved, get the ball, get involved in the build-up. I am not sure that is the answer.”

When asked if Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres could be the answer, Aliadiere instead urged a move for Nunez instead.

“I know he is at Liverpool but I am a massive fan of Darwin Nunez. Absolutely mad fan of the guy because I love his work ethic, his runs, his determination and I wish we had a player like him at Arsenal.

“I remember in the summer there were some talks about him coming to Arsenal. That excited me because I’d love to see him with us. That type of player keeps bothering defenders, making runs in behind, stretching the defence, even though it’s not for him, it’s for the team, the others get massive rewards from it.”

Arsenal have been worked out and Arteta needs to mix up his tactics

Aliadiere feels Arsenal’s attack has become too predictable and they rely too heavily on their wide players instead of playing through the middle and utilising their central strikers.

To that end, the Frenchman thinks Arteta’s ‘false No.9’ formation has been worked out by opponents.

Asked if what is missing at Arsenal is an out-and-out striker, Aliadiere added: “It is good to have both (kinds of strikers).

“This season, teams have sussed Arsenal out. They know how we play, they know the left-back comes into centre-midfield and we play a certain way. I feel teams have worked it out and know how to play against us.

“We are not dominating or battering teams like we did last year. I know we did not end up winning the Premier League but last year we were battering teams. Now we are winning games but it is never easy, we are grinding results sometimes and you have got to do this over the season to win the Premier League.

“When it doesn’t work out, have you got a Plan B? Taking Havertz off for Trossard is not a Plan B for me. Same personnel, the same way of playing and it isn’t going to change much, it’s just maybe Trossard might be on a better day today and might create something better than Havertz on the day. But it isn’t really a Plan B in terms of changing things around. Maybe we do need a number nine.”

Asked about Nunez’s profligacy in front of goal and Aliadiere, now 41, added: “I know people will say he needs five chances to score sometimes, he is not the best finisher, I am not bothered about this. For me, the effort and the work rate and the drama that he causes is worth everything.”

Aliadiere added: “Who knows what they need to get over the line. We are progressing as a club. It’s fantastic the job Arteta has done, it’s incredible.

“Now we are getting into a stage where fans say we need to win now because we have been challenging and getting better and better. We want to see that Premier League at the end of the season.”

Arsenal move for Juventus striker as Liverpool ‘agree’ to sign LaLiga colossus

It seems Arsenal are in the market for a new striker and our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed the Gunners are ready to open negotiations with Juventus over a January deal for Dusan Vlahovic.

The powerful Serbian has been linked with a move to Emirates Stadium for some time, but it now seems that progress has been made in their quest to bring the 102-goal striker to north London, with Juventus setting their price for his sale in the winter window.

Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool are reported to have ‘practically closed’ the signing of Sevilla defender Loic Bade with the Frenchman poised to become the Reds’ first signing of the January window and with sporting director Richard Hughes having agreed a bargain fee.

The signing of the defender, though, could be offset by the exit of Caiomhin Kelleher with Chelsea said to be lining up a surprise move for the Irish goalkeeper, who has caught the eye during his recent run in the Reds’ first team.

