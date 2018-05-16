Arsenal told to up offer after seeing bid snubbed for wonderkid

Arsenal have seen a £26m offer for Roma wonderkid Cengiz Under snubbed, with the Serie A club reportedly holding out for £44m.

The Gunners interest was revealed by Tuttomercato, who also claim Monaco have offered just under £31m too.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks of Altinordu – with another Arsenal target in Caglar Soyuncu – before making the move to Basaksehir.

The Turkey international had struggled to settle into life in Roma initially, before breaking into the first-team in February.

Since then, Under has found the net on eight occasions, and has also laid on two goals for his team mates, in all competitions.

Under scored the vital away goal that knocked Shakhtar out of the Champions League Last 16, and provided the assist that ultimately eliminated Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

The Italian side are reportedly working on offering the rising star a new contract until 2023, worth £1.75m-per-season, but the interest from elsewhere will certainly unsettle things.

