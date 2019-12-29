Arsenal have been told that only a “very serious offer” will persuade Atletico Madrid to sell Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window – despite the Frenchman’s struggles in LaLiga.

The former Monaco winger was a long-term target of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in 2017, indeed the Reds were snubbed several times in their attempts to land the player that summer.

However it was Arsenal who were closest to signing the France international on deadline day in summer 2017 – but had a £92million offer rebuffed by the Ligue 1 club.

Instead the winger waited 12 months and agreed a move to join Atletico Madrid for £63m.

However, his move to the Wanda Metropolitano has not worked out as planned as the player has massively under-performed so far, having only managed three goals and six assists in 61 appearances and leading to speculation he could be allowed to move on.

And of the clubs being linked with his signature, it is Arsenal’s name which has again cropped up – with The Sun suggesting the Gunners want to as a replacement for their own struggling star, Nicolas Pepe.

And while new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has vowed to help the under-performing Ivorian reach the world-class status he believes he’s capable of, reports in Spain claim the Gunners are preparing a firm loan-to-buy approach for Lemar.

However, Madrid publication AS claims it would take an “important offer” for Atletico to consider cashing in on the 24-year-old.

Lemar is contracted to Atletico until 2023, but Arsenal have been encouraged by the fact he has not been a regular starter under Diego Simeone.

And while it is not known just how much that would take, it’s believed Atleti would be looking to at least recoup their initial investment; that despite the player’s obvious struggles.

Arteta admitted this weekend he is ready to dip his toes in the January transfer market by suggesting he’s on the lookout for two signings in the winter window.

The Gunners head of football Raul Sanllehi said of the January transfer window: “Globally, it’s not the strategic window. By definition, that’s the summer window.

“That’s when you plan the season ahead. Last summer we did an incredible effort where we were very grateful for the support we got from our ownership to really go one step further and make, as I said, a real investment to increase our expectations for the season.

“But again, the strategical window and the one that Edu and his team are always working for in the longer term is the summer window.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also said to be on the trail of a Brazilian midfielder currently starring for Athletico Paranaense.