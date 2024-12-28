Arsenal told why they should ‘forget’ signing sensational striker who could lead them to Prem glory

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has told the Gunners to forget about signing a top Premier League striker who could lead them to their first top-flight title win in 20 years.

Alexander Isak is the name on the lips of most Gunners supporters as rumours continue to circulate of a big-money Arsenal swoop for the impressive Newcastle attacker.

The £60million signing from Real Sociedad, who was firmly on Mikel Arteta’s radar before heading to St James’ Park, has been in outstanding form of late with seven goals in his last six outings for Eddie Howe’s men.

And while Howe is adamant that his talismanic frontman is going nowhere in January, reports of Arsenal trying to lure Isak to the capital continue to grow.

However, Petit has explained why he believes his old club need to cast their net wider in their search for a new attacker to sign in the upcoming transfer window.

“Maybe they can sign players in the transfer window,’ Petit told Premier League Productions after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Ipswich on Friday night. “It’s very hard, as Guardiola said, to get top players at this moment but you never know, there are some players available, actually, outside England, so maybe, why not?

“Someone up front but I think they need quality players, when I look at the squad at Liverpool they look so strong, especially up front, they have so many talents, so many options, and the spine of the team has been playing for ages altogether.

“They look so happy to play together, the joy they bring on the pitch, I watched the game against [Leicester] when they conceded the first goal and won 3-1, it was lovely to watch them, the joy they have, the link between the players, I look at the squad and look at the bench, for me there is a difference with Arsenal.”

Arsenal need more versatile attacker

Meanwhile, former Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa and England striker Darren Bent has urged the Gunners to sign a more versatile striker instead of an out-and-out No.9.

“I that that’s what’s going to be the problem – what centre forward do you get? Everyone likes Isak, he seems like the natural fit,” said Bent.

“I can’t see it, they’re not going to get him from Newcastle.”

Petit interjected: “No, forget it.”

Bent added: “So I think now of a sudden you’re looking around to see who’s going to be perfect. You might have to find someone who is a little bit more versatile, that can play centre forward, can play left, can play right, just to add goals.

“But I think if you’re quite narrow-minded and go, ‘right, we want one centre forward for this position’, how many are out there? How many of those type of centre forwards can you got and get? Realistically, probably none of them.

“So that’s maybe where you have to be a little bit more cuter in your scouting network, have a look in different markets.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as just going, ‘Arsenal need a centre forward and that’s it’, I think they need more options in those top three positions at the top end of the pitch.”

Arsenal are back in action on New Year’s Day when they head to London rivals Brentford in the Premier League.

