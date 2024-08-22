Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly enquired about signing a £26m-rated Brighton star, with the south coast club’s transfer stance now coming to light.

Arsenal have been quiet in the transfer market so far, with defender Riccardo Calafiori their sole new addition, following on from goalkeeper David Raya having his loan spell from Brentford turned into a permanent deal.

Conversely, attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, midfielder Mohamed Elneny, keeper Arthur Okonkwo, and defender Cedric Soares have all made permanent exits.

For north London rivals Tottenham, they have been more active in the transfer market, recruiting striker Dominic Solanke, wingers Wilson Odobert and Yang Min-Hyeok, and midfielders Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall; while Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon, and Eric Dier, among others, have left.

Last season, both teams didn’t have much trouble finding the back of the net, with the Gunners the second top-scorers with 91 goals and Spurs down in seventh with 74.

But according to reports, both teams want to strengthen their attacks for the 2024/25 campaign. On the left wing, for instance, Mikel Arteta has the pacey Gabriel Martinelli and the tricky Leandro Trossard at his disposal.

On the right, though, Bukayo Saka is their main threat and as Arsenal found last season, the way to somewhat neutralise them is by doubling up on the England international – something Bayern Munich effectively utilised when knocking the Gunners out of the Champions League quarter-finals.

A quality back-up option to the 22-year-old, who scored 20 goals and 14 assists he bagged in all competitions last term, could be crucial in helping Arsenal in their bid to finally end Manchester City’s Premier League title dominance.

And for Spurs, while they have Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, and now Yang as right wingers, having another versatile forward in their front line could help in their bid to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Arsenal and Tottenham consider Brighton winger

Now, according to Football London, the two London outfits have made ‘enquiries’ about Brighton winger Simon Adingra.

The Ivory Coast international swapped Nordsjaelland in 2022 for approximately £6m and after a successful season-long loan with Union SG – where he scored 15 goals and notched as many assists – he got his first taste of the Premier League last term with the Seagulls.

A total of seven goals and three assists made for a solid, in unspectacular, debut campaign; with the 22-year-old going goalless for the last three months of 2023/24.

Adingra came off the bench and scored in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Everton last weekend, proving he has more to give Fabian Hurzeler’s team.

However, the Seagulls have strength in depth in that part of the pitch, with Yankuba Minteh and Solly March excellent right-wing options.

And, as per HITC, Brighton do not intend to lose Adingra – who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt. The Ivorian has two years left on his current deal, is a key part of the club’s plans and only a big bid is likely to tempt the Seagulls into selling him.

Whether Tottenham and Arsenal are willing to test Brighton’s resolve remains to be seen.