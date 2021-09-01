Arsenal, Tottenham handed blow as star reaches new contract agreement

Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham have been handed a blow in their pursuit of an Argentina forward, according to reports.

The north London rivals both went big in the summer transfer window, spending upwards of £200million between them. Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signings of Ben White from Brighton and Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu. Midfielders Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard have also arrived at the Emirates, while left-back Nuno Tavares was signed from Benfica.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have secured five new players as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero have both joined on initial loan deals from Atalanta. Bryan Gil, Pape Matar Sarr and Emerson Royal have also moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, it looks like Lautaro Martinez will not be joining Arsenal or Tottenham, as has previously been reported.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Martinez has agreed to sign a new contract with Inter Milan.

He has been involved in lengthy negotiations with the Serie A champions, which are now close to a conclusion.

The 24-year-old will pen a new deal at the San Siro once he returns from international duty with Argentina. The side are due to play Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers over the next few days.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a Premier League switch in recent months. Reports on August 15 suggested Arsenal had sorted out personal terms with the forward, by agreeing to pay him around £280,000 a week.

Spurs rivalled them all the way and were aiming to partner him with Harry Kane up front.

Instead, Martinez will lead Inter’s line as they look to retain their league crown. Having lost his striker partner in Romelu Lukaku, the goalscorer will be joined in attack by Joaquin Correa.

Martinez has been deadly up front ever since joining Inter from Racing Club three years ago. He has managed 50 goals so far for the Nerazzurri, which includes 17 in Serie A last term.

He has already got off the mark for the new campaign with a goal in Inter’s 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

Arteta reacts to Tomiyasu capture

The Gunners have brought in Tomiyasu to replace Hector Bellerin, after the Spaniard joined Real Betis on loan.

Tomiyasu has been capped 23 times by Japan, scoring one goal. Reacting to his arrival, manager Mikel Arteta said: “Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level.

“He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

“He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

