Arsenal, Tottenham handed lift in chase for AC Milan record-breaker as Serie A giants stall

Francesco Camarda is the subject of enquiries from Arsenal and Tottenham

AC Milan could be susceptible to one of Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester City stealing record-breaker Francesco Camarda, after contract talks were reportedly ‘postponed’.

Camarda took the footballing world by storm when he became the youngest player ever to feature in a Serie A match. The feat came in a 1-0 Milan win over Fiorentina in November, when he was just 15.

Camarda then also came off the bench in Milan’s next game, too.

That the Serie A giants felt the striker was prepared enough to play senior football for them comes due to the fact he has bagged over 400 goals in youth football on his way up the ladder.

This season, that’s seen Camarda score 12 goals in various youth and academy competitions, with three assists alongside them.

And given he’s making great progress towards becoming a regular in senior football in the coming years, Milan were looking to set that in stone by offering him a three-year professional contract.

However, clubs across Europe have been lining up to ensure that doesn’t happen.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been named as interested sides, with the Citizens having been said to be ‘in the lead’ previously.

Milan postpone talks to let Prem sides in

Now, Camarda’s future in Italy is up in the air, with Corriere dello Sport reporting talks have ‘been postponed’.

The plans were in place for some time, and Milan were hopeful of having the striker pen his new terms and securing his future with the club when he turned 16.

That birthday came and went yesterday, and he’s no closer to having signed that deal.

And given he’s not under contract with Milan, interested clubs still have a chance of luring him on board.

North London battle possible

The report states that Arsenal, Tottenham and City are all currently plotting a swoop for Camarda.

Indeed, scouts from each of those clubs have been present at his games over the past few months, and all have requested information about a deal.

It’s said all remains up in the air, with his family and advisors to decide upon his future.

If it is in England, he’ll not be able to play until he’s 18 years old due to post-Brexit FIFA regulations.

As such, he’d have to continue elsewhere for a couple of years if he was to be signed by a Premier League club, such as the situation recent City signing Claudio Echeverri is in.

