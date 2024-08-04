Arsenal and Tottenham on high alert over £65m star as manager addresses his future

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has addressed the speculation surrounding star striker Dominic Solanke amid links with Tottenham and Arsenal.

Solanke was one of the Premier League’s top marksmen last season, with the 26-year-old scoring 21 goals and bagging four assists in all competitions.

That has since led to interest from Tottenham and the Gunners, with TEAMtalk revealing the former Chelsea forward would be keen on a Spurs transfer. That may change, though, if Arsenal are willing to go big on the one-time England international.

The 6ft 2in attacker, whose contract runs until 2027, will not come on the cheap, however, as the Bournemouth ace reportedly has a £65m release clause, although Tottenham believe £60m may be enough to secure his services.

Both Spurs and Arsenal are on the lookout for a new striker as the former haven’t been able to replace the goals left by record-scorer Harry Kane following his Bayern Munich move in 2023 and the latter are considering selling Eddie Nketiah and adding more firepower to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in attack.

With just a few weeks to go until the transfer window shuts, teams are on high alert in regards to player developments.

And one such episode came this weekend when Solanke was not in the Cherries’ squad for their 1-0 pre-season win over Rayo Vallecano.

However, manager Iraola insisted his absence was “nothing big” and that the former Liverpool man would be back for their next friendly against Girona on Saturday.

He said, via the Bournemouth Echo: “It was a stomp from Zaba [Illia Zabarnyi]. It is not a big injury, it is nothing big.

“But it was the big toe, a stamp. He came today, we checked him and in the end it didn’t make any sense to take risks. He will be fine. He will play against Girona.”

Iraola added on the Solanke speculation: “I don’t have any other news. For me, it is the same situation. I always give you the same answer, because for me, it is the same situation.

“Until the market closes, this is how it is, not only for Dominic Solanke, but other players too. I don’t know how we are going to finish. But today I can tell you, because I saw it live, it is something that happened in training.

“It is not going to be anything big. It was just a matter of he couldn’t even put his boots on comfortably. For a friendly it didn’t make sense to take that decision.”

Despite his remarks, there is no guarantee Solanke will be at the Vitality Stadium for the new season.