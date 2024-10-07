Arsenal and Tottenham could have success when attempting to sign Jacob Ramsey in 2025

Aston Villa could reluctantly cash in on Jacob Ramsey in 2025 and a report has tipped Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for his signature.

Ramsey was a player whose future came under the microscope over the summer. Aston Villa were seeking to balance the books and also free up room and funds for signings of their own. The sale of Ramsey as a homegrown player would have been extra lucrative for Villa given the proceeds would have been logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

Ultimately, Villa made the decision to keep Ramsey despite interest from north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham. However, according to an update from Mail Plus, the story may be different in 2025.

Their reporter, Sami Mokbel, claimed Unai Emery’s side could look far more favourably on cashing in on Ramsey next summer.

At that stage, the 23-year-old will have two years remaining on his contract. Per Mokbel, the contractual situation ‘could tempt the Midlands club into considering offers to avoid their midfielder entering into his final 12 months.’

Such a decision will ring alarm bells in the capital, with the report confirming both Spurs and Arsenal explored Ramsey’s signing last summer.

Mokbel concluded: ‘Ramsey remains on the ‘long-term recruitment lists’ of a number of top sides who are already preparing to revisit their interest in 2025, leaving Villa facing a fight to keep their highly-rated midfielder.’

Ramsey’s valuation unclear after failed Tottenham swap

Prior reports in 2024 differed when naming Aston Villa’s valuation of Ramsey. While some outlets pointed to a £30m figure, others went as high as £45m and even £50m.

The presence of multiple bidders would enhance Villa’s chances of extracting maximum value in the event they were to cash in.

Of course, it is also entirely possible that Ramsey stays at his boyhood club for the long haul. For that scenario to unfold, Villa and Ramsey would need to meet at the negotiating table and iron out a long-term contract extension.

Ramsey can play in a vast array of midfield roles and would be a useful addition to any side he signs for.

Between Arsenal and Tottenham it was the latter whose interest was the stronger last summer. Talk of a cash-plus-player swap deal that would’ve reunited Giovani Lo Celso with Emery at Villa Park swirled.

In the end, Lo Celso returned to Spain when joining Real Betis and Ramsey stayed put at Villa where he’s featured in nine out of a possible 10 matches this term. The only fixture he missed – last time out against Manchester United – was due to a groin injury.

Jhon Duran signs / Emery to Man Utd laughed off

In other news, Aston Villa announced on Monday morning that Jhon Duran has signed a contract extension.

The Colombian – who was the subject of negotiations with Chelsea over the summer – is now contracted to Villa Park until 2030.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain have claimed Manchester United are readying a £42m bid for Villa centre-back Pau Torres.

Finally, pundit Danny Murphy has quickly shut down any suggestions Villa boss Emery could be tempted to take over from Erik ten Hag if he’s sacked by Man Utd.

“If Erik ten Hag is sacked, would Emery be tempted to replace him? I’d be gobsmacked if he did, certainly, if he felt he’d have less influence at Old Trafford than he does now. Anyone else and the Villa hierarchy might be worried about a vacancy at United,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“But Emery’s commitment to the cause means I’d be shocked if he was tempted. He is adored by Villa fans and the players will run through walls for him. They have a very high ceiling and importantly he is well-backed by the owners.

“I am not saying he wouldn’t be at United but it’s other people who would be in charge of recruitment and he wouldn’t be able to bring in his people. Expectations are growing at Villa, it’s a good place to be.”

TIMELINE – Jacob Ramsey’s remarkable rise