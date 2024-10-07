Arsenal and Tottenham ready to ignite bidding war for Aston Villa ace they could begrudgingly sell
Aston Villa could reluctantly cash in on Jacob Ramsey in 2025 and a report has tipped Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for his signature.
Ramsey was a player whose future came under the microscope over the summer. Aston Villa were seeking to balance the books and also free up room and funds for signings of their own. The sale of Ramsey as a homegrown player would have been extra lucrative for Villa given the proceeds would have been logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.
Ultimately, Villa made the decision to keep Ramsey despite interest from north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham. However, according to an update from Mail Plus, the story may be different in 2025.
Their reporter, Sami Mokbel, claimed Unai Emery’s side could look far more favourably on cashing in on Ramsey next summer.
At that stage, the 23-year-old will have two years remaining on his contract. Per Mokbel, the contractual situation ‘could tempt the Midlands club into considering offers to avoid their midfielder entering into his final 12 months.’
Such a decision will ring alarm bells in the capital, with the report confirming both Spurs and Arsenal explored Ramsey’s signing last summer.
Mokbel concluded: ‘Ramsey remains on the ‘long-term recruitment lists’ of a number of top sides who are already preparing to revisit their interest in 2025, leaving Villa facing a fight to keep their highly-rated midfielder.’
Ramsey’s valuation unclear after failed Tottenham swap
Prior reports in 2024 differed when naming Aston Villa’s valuation of Ramsey. While some outlets pointed to a £30m figure, others went as high as £45m and even £50m.
The presence of multiple bidders would enhance Villa’s chances of extracting maximum value in the event they were to cash in.
Of course, it is also entirely possible that Ramsey stays at his boyhood club for the long haul. For that scenario to unfold, Villa and Ramsey would need to meet at the negotiating table and iron out a long-term contract extension.
Ramsey can play in a vast array of midfield roles and would be a useful addition to any side he signs for.
Between Arsenal and Tottenham it was the latter whose interest was the stronger last summer. Talk of a cash-plus-player swap deal that would’ve reunited Giovani Lo Celso with Emery at Villa Park swirled.
In the end, Lo Celso returned to Spain when joining Real Betis and Ramsey stayed put at Villa where he’s featured in nine out of a possible 10 matches this term. The only fixture he missed – last time out against Manchester United – was due to a groin injury.
Jhon Duran signs / Emery to Man Utd laughed off
In other news, Aston Villa announced on Monday morning that Jhon Duran has signed a contract extension.
The Colombian – who was the subject of negotiations with Chelsea over the summer – is now contracted to Villa Park until 2030.
Elsewhere, reports in Spain have claimed Manchester United are readying a £42m bid for Villa centre-back Pau Torres.
Finally, pundit Danny Murphy has quickly shut down any suggestions Villa boss Emery could be tempted to take over from Erik ten Hag if he’s sacked by Man Utd.
“If Erik ten Hag is sacked, would Emery be tempted to replace him? I’d be gobsmacked if he did, certainly, if he felt he’d have less influence at Old Trafford than he does now. Anyone else and the Villa hierarchy might be worried about a vacancy at United,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.
“But Emery’s commitment to the cause means I’d be shocked if he was tempted. He is adored by Villa fans and the players will run through walls for him. They have a very high ceiling and importantly he is well-backed by the owners.
“I am not saying he wouldn’t be at United but it’s other people who would be in charge of recruitment and he wouldn’t be able to bring in his people. Expectations are growing at Villa, it’s a good place to be.”
TIMELINE – Jacob Ramsey’s remarkable rise
- February 2019: Having come through the academy, Ramsey made his senior debut for Villa in a 2-0 defeat against West Brom in the Championship.
- January 2020: He joined League One side Doncaster Rovers on a six-month loan deal in search of regular first-team football.
- February 2020: The midfielder marked his Doncaster debut with a brace in 3-0 win against Tranmere Rovers and they were his first goals in senior football.
- September 2020: Ramsey made his first Premier League debut for Villa, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Fulham.
- October 2021: He scored his first senior goal for Villa in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates.
- February 2022: Ramsey scored a brace in Villa’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United and earned praise from then-Villa manager Steven Gerrard. “He will be a terrific player,” Gerrard said. “It won’t be long before the whole country is watching him I’m sure. He is right up there let me tell you.”
- May 2022: Ramsey was voted Young Player of the Season by the Villa supporters and Player’s Player of the Season by his teammates at Villa Park.
- May 2023: He won Villa’s Young Player of the Season award for the second season running and also received the Premier League’s Academy Graduate Award, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.
- June 2023: Ramsey represented England at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship and scored in their opening group match against the Czech Republic. England went on to win the tournament, although Ramsey missed the final after suffering a metatarsal injury in the quarter-final.
- December 2023: He made his 100th Premier League appearance in a game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
- September 2024: The 23-year-old made his Champions League debut against BSC Young Boys and scored to help Villa secure a 3-0 win.