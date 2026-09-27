Arsenal accelerate bid to sign Bundesliga gem but Tottenham also in the mix

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, with TEAMtalk able to reveal both clubs have been tracking the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Maza is quickly developing into one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young attacking midfielders, with his performances for Leverkusen bringing him onto the radar of an increasing number of Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal and Tottenham have both watched Maza this season as they assess his development and potential availability.

Their interest adds to a growing list of English clubs monitoring the Algeria international. Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa were previously revealed by TEAMtalk as being attentive to his progress, and that remains the case.

Maza’s appeal comes from the versatility and technical quality he brings to the attacking midfield positions. He is a player who looks particularly comfortable finding pockets of space in the half-spaces, where he can receive possession, turn and drive at defenders.

There is also an intelligence to Maza’s game, with his awareness and reading of situations allowing him to find space and link play in dangerous areas.

Those qualities have been on display during Leverkusen’s encouraging start to the campaign, with Maza already contributing a goal and an assist.

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Arsenal, Tottenham target also impressing on international stage

His form has also translated onto the international stage with Algeria.

The Berlin-born midfielder produced one of his most impressive recent displays on Friday night, playing a decisive role in Algeria’s 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Zambia.

Maza scored and provided an assist in the game, further enhancing his growing reputation.

At just 20, his development remains one to watch, but the level of Premier League interest underlines how highly clubs are beginning to rate his potential.

Arsenal and Tottenham are now among those assessing the situation, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa continue to keep tabs on a player whose profile is rapidly rising in Germany and beyond.

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