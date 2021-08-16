Arsenal, Tottenham get Martinez clarity, as agent leaks upcoming ‘meeting’

Arsenal and Tottenham now know where they stand with regards to a Lautaro Martinez transfer after the player’s agent expressly stated his client’s desire.

The Argentine hotshot, 23, formed one half of the strike partnership that fired Inter Milan to Serie A glory last year. Romelu Lukaku comprised the other half of that tandem. But amid Inter’s financial woes, the Belgian hitman was sold back to former club Chelsea for a massive £97.5m fee.

Achraf Hakimi was another to depart when joining PSG, and Martinez has been heavily tipped to follow suit.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham surged to the front of the queue amid their battles to revamp their forward lines.

Spurs could lose Harry Kane to Man City in the coming weeks. While both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been surprisingly named as Barcelona targets – should they succeed in shifting a current striker unfancied by Ronald Koeman.

A premature report from the Times two weekends ago suggested Tottenham had agreed a deal worth £60m to sign Martinez.

Other outlets were more cautious in their reporting. Indeed, news of Arsenal being willing to fast-track a huge contract offer Martinez’s way after their dismal showing at Brentford soon followed.

However, Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has now outlined the Argentine’s desire to remain at Inter. Furthermore, he revealed a meeting will take place with Inter on Wednesday that Football Italia claim will revolve around a new contract in Milan.

“Lautaro wants to stay at Inter,” Camano told FCInterNews (via Football Italia).

“He believes in the Nerazzurri project and is aiming for another Scudetto. There is a meeting planned with Inter on Wednesday.

“We’ll do everything possible so that he remains with the Nerazzurri. Martinez is very happy in Milan, gets along very well with his teammates and the new coach.

“He heard a lot being said, but didn’t take it seriously at any point. He believes – and we believe – that there is still life in Inter.”

Martinez “not thinking about leaving” – Camano

Camano went on to insist Martinez is “happy” at Inter, and “believes” in the club’s project despite several big-name departures.

“Lautaro doesn’t talk about money, but of football,” added the agent. “That’s what his agent is for. At most, Martinez can say how happy he is in Milan and with this team. I can tell you that we all need to adapt to the new situation.

“He wants to win the Scudetto again with Inter. Play a good Champions League campaign with the Nerazzurri and is in no way at this moment thinking about leaving Italy.

“He absolutely believes in the Inter project.”

