Arsenal, Tottenham join Man Utd in race for ‘most sellable’ Everton star amid club’s PSR crisis

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for one of Everton’s most exciting players amid their financial issues.

The Toffees face the prospect of a second points deduction in the same season for allegedly breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

This would leave Everton in serious danger of relegation and they could be forced to sell key players in order to balance the books.

A number of their players have been linked with moves elsewhere recently, but the one who has generated the most interest is Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe after nailing down a consistent spot in the Toffees’ starting XI this season.

He has made 18 appearances in the Premier League this term, helping his team to six clean sheets in the process.

It’s thought that Gareth Southgate has been keeping a close eye on Branthwaite’s performances, so he could potentially be involved in the Three Lions’ Euros campaign this year.

Arsenal, Tottenham join Man Utd, Real Madrid in Branthwaite race

As revealed by TEAMtalk, new Man Utd minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in bringing Branthwaite to Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe is keen to make Man Utd the best place for young talent in the Premier League and has identified a number of potentially game-changing targets.

Real Madrid have also registered an interest in signing Branthwaite, so there’s no doubt Everton will find it difficult to keep hold of him.

Now, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Arsenal have ‘joined the race’ for the English defender.

The Gunners have no shortage of centre-back options but Mikel Arteta is keen on a move for Branthwaite after he has impressed for Everton this season.

Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham are also ready to throw their hat into the ring.

As per a report by Football Transfers, Spurs are also ‘interested’ in signing Branthwaite, who is ‘valued at around £75m by the Toffees.’

TEAMtalk understands that despite their financial worries, Everton will indeed demand a big fee for the defender and could even ask for more than £75m amid the widespread interest in his signature.

Sean Dyche is determined to keep hold of Branthwaite until the end of the season as the manager prepares for a relegation scrap once again.

However, we could potentially see a bid launched for the youngster this month by one of his many suitors. Failing that, a bidding war could take place for him at the end of the season.

