Arsenal, Tottenham offers coming ‘soon’ as battle rages for French attacker

A four-way transfer tussle involving both Arsenal and Tottenham is ramping up, with offers declared to be on the horizon ‘soon’, per a report.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both attacked the summer transfer window thus far in the hopes of putting last season’s misery to bed once and for all. The Gunners have invested in their future with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga. But their £50m acquisition of Ben White is most certainly a move for the here and now.

Likewise, Tottenham have sanctioned their deals with in the hopes of safeguarding both their present and future.

The impressive Cristian Romero will add steel to their backline to the tune of £47.2m after his one-year loan concludes. Bryan Gil has the potential to cause defences problems for years to come, while Pierluigi Gollini could ultimately be Hugo Lloris’ successor.

Now, according to the Daily Express, the North London rivals have converged over their next target. Citing Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, it’s revealed the pair are lining up Bordeaux attacker, Yacine Adli.

The 20-year-old has been a frequent goalscorer with France’s youth teams through to the Under-20s. He has also featured regularly with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 since moving from PSG in 2019.

Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder, Adli could provide depth behind Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal or provide the link between midfield and attack at Tottenham.

Arsenal’s pursuit of reinforcements at playmaker have been well documented. Though deals for top targets Martin Odegaard or James Maddison will be difficult to pull off.

Lille and AC Milan are also stated to be in the frame. The Italian powerhouse are said to have already had an ‘€12m offer’ that included a 10 percent sell-on clause rejected.

Bordeaux are understood to be seeking a higher fee after PSG reportedly secured a 40 percent sell-on clause in his contract.

Whether Milan or Lille will stretch beyond €12m, only time will tell. But they may have to act quickly with Arsenal and Tottenham already in ‘contact.’

Furthermore, it’s declared an offer from one or both of the Premier League rivals could arrive ‘soon.’

Tottenham star considering options after Nuno snub

Meanwhile, being snubbed in pre-season has left an expensive signing considering a premature Tottenham exit this window, per a report.

French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, became the club’s record signing when arriving for around £55m in 2019. Ndombele’s Spurs career has been a stop-start affair, though he did begin to find his feet under former boss Jose Mourinho.

However, according to the Athletic, Ndombele has not been afforded a single minute of pre-season action under Nuno despite being fit and available to play. After Tottenham’s most recent pre-season fixture versus Arsenal, it had been assumed Ndombele wasn’t up to speed after Nuno’s comments.

“Tanguy is not with us today,” said the Spurs boss. “He is not injured. But we consider it is not yet the moment for him to be part of the game.”

But the article claims Ndombele had indeed been training in the lead-up to the game following a paternity leave absence.

Ndombele has seemingly not taken the lack of faith shown in him well. As such, the ex-Lyon star is described as ‘weighing up his options and will see what the situation is come the end of August.’

