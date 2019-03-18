Arsenal, Tottenham pipped to free-transfer signing of Mexico man

Arsenal and Tottenham target Hector Herrera is on the verge of signing for Atletico Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

AS claim the in-demand Mexico international midfielder is heading for the Spanish capital next season after agreeing a move to the LaLiga side.

Herrera has chosen the Wanda Metropolitano as his next destination, with a five-year contract understood to be on the table.

Porto captain Herrera, 28, is out of contract in the summer, and has attracted the attention of several European clubs with no signs that he will pen a new deal in Portugal.

Arsenal are looking for a replacement for Aaron Ramsey and with money tight at The Emirates Herrera is understood to be on their radar.

Record recently claimed Herrera and Miguel Almiron, who has now signed for Newcastle, were the two targets Unai Emery had in mind.

The Mexico star has racked up over 200 appearances for the Portuguese heavyweights, as well as 70 international caps and has ample Champions League experience.

Herrera has featured in 38 matches across all competitions for Porto this season, scoring six goals.

Il Corriere dello Sport claimed last month that Spurs were keen on Herrera, along with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Everton and West Ham were also interested in Herrera last summer.