Arsenal, Tottenham set for battle over £50m-rated defender

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the signing of Everton defender Michael Keane, according to a report.

Keane has had an impressive season at Everton, ranking second behind Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk for the most tackles, aerial dules won and clearances per game in the Premier League.

The English international was also restored to the Three Lions fold in the recent international break, and scored his first goal for the side in the 5-1 rout of Montonegro.

According to the Daily Mail, that has led to Arsenal and Tottenham becoming interested in signing the 26-year-old in the summer, with representatives from both clubs going to watch the defender in action against West Ham United last weekend.

The contracts of Spurs defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both run out next year, with the former allowed to leave White Hart Lane this summer for £25m due to a clause in his current deal.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, meanwhile, stated in January that it would be a good option to add defenders to his squad as his Emirates rebuild continues.

The newspaper claims, however, that Keane could fetch up to £50m, with the centre-back still having three years left before those terms expire.

Keane has appeared 31 times for the Toffees this season, chipping in with a goal and two assists.