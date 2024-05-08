Arsenal, Tottenham stars backed for incredible £100m link-up as new Saudi giant plots double signing

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus might end up playing with a rival from Tottenham Hotspur next season, as emerging Saudi club Al-Qadisiyah are planning an audacious double move, according to reports.

While Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that Jesus remains part of his plans for next season, reports continue to state that the centre-forward will be put up for sale this summer. Jesus has been a brilliant performer during his time at the Emirates but Arsenal need a reliable goalscorer to come in and take his spot up front.

The Gunners are currently deciding which striker will improve Arteta’s squad the most. Possible signings include Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee, Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.

Juventus are long-term admirers of Jesus and have repeatedly been tipped to take him to Italy. But on Monday it was revealed that Arsenal could receive ‘lucrative’ offers from the Middle East for both Jesus and his team-mate Thomas Partey.

According to an update from TBR Football, Al-Qadisiyah is the Saudi club who are particularly keen on snaring Jesus.

Al-Qadisiyah are backed by oil giants Aramco and have gained promotion back to the Saudi Pro League. They hope to make a statement in the division by landing several top players, with Jesus one of their first targets.

DON’T MISS: Eight elite striker options Arsenal could sign this summer to end Man City dominance

Jesus is not the only big-name Premier League attacker Al-Qadisiyah hope to sign, as they also hold an interest in Tottenham’s Richarlison.

While Jesus would need to be convinced on a switch to Saudi Arabia, the report states that Richarlison would be open to such a transfer.

Jesus, Richarlison wanted by same club

As Richarlison is 26, he could earn big money at Al-Qadisiyah for two or three years before returning to Europe and playing in the Champions League once again.

Tottenham will not stand in the Brazilian’s way if he wants to leave, either. Ange Postecoglou is keen on signing a new striker and selling Richarlison would give him plenty of funds to do just that.

There is no mention of how much Al-Qadisiyah will have to pay to complete this blockbuster double deal. Although, it is likely both Arsenal and Spurs will – at the very least – want to make their money back before selling the pair.

Jesus moved to North London in July 2022 when Arsenal paid Manchester City £45million for him, while Spurs signed Richarlison in a £60m deal from Everton that same summer.

Should Jesus and Richarlison move to Al-Qadisiyah, then they would certainly become the biggest stars on the club’s books. Currently, Al-Qadisiyah have players such as Max Power and Joel Robles in their squad.

READ MORE – Tottenham transfers: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul