Arsenal and Tottenham set to go head to head for lethal Feyenoord forward with fierce goal record

Arsenal are set to battle local rivals Tottenham to sign lethal Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez, multiple reports have indicated.

Gimenez has emerged as one of the leading strikers in Europe this season, scoring 21 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions to attract interest from some of the world’s leading clubs.

The Mexican star has registered 44 goals in 68 games in total since arriving at Feyenoord from boyhood club Cruz Azul in the summer of 2022.

Gimenez was rewarded with a new contract until the summer of 2027 after firing Feyenoord to a first Eredivisie title since 2017 last season, with a growing number of clubs taking note of his sparkling form.

The likes of West Ham United have been linked with a move for Gimenez in January, but reports suggest that Feyenoord are reluctant to lose the player during the season.

In holding on to the 22-year-old until the summer, the Dutch club believe they will receive more compelling offers for Gimenez from clubs of greater stature including Arsenal and Tottenham.

Arsenal and Spurs keen on Santiago Gimenez

Both clubs have been linked with adding more firepower to their ranks this season, with Arsenal and Spurs among the clubs said to be interested in Brentford and England forward Ivan Toney.

A lack of goal contributions from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have placed a limit on Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions, with the Gunners currently fourth – five points off leaders Liverpool – having failed to win their last three matches.

Jesus and Nketiah have been restricted to just three and five league goals respectively this term, with Arsenal struggling to replicate their form of last season when Mikel Arteta’s side ran Manchester City close for the title.

With just 37 Premier League goals in total so far this season, Arsenal have scored the fewest of any team in the top-five positions and 11 fewer than top scorers Man City.

Spurs, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations since selling star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, with Ange Postecoglou’s side currently level on points with Arsenal in fifth albeit having played a game more.

With captain Son Heung-min currently away with South Korea at the Asian Cup and summer signing James Maddison out injured, Postecoglou strengthened his attacking options earlier this month as Spurs signed former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan for the rest of the season from RB Leipzig.

The arrangement for Werner includes an option to make the move permanent in the summer as Postecoglou continues to refine Tottenham’s front line.

