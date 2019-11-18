Arsenal and Tottenham could make surprise moves to bring in Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri when the transfer window opens in just 44 days, according to one pundit.

The Swiss playmaker made a bright start to life at Anfield following a £12m switch from Stoke in summer 2018, but has been a periphery figure during 2019 as injuries have taken their toll.

And while he has been limited to just two substitute appearances this season as he battles an ongoing calf issue, the player has, according to reports on Monday morning, told friends he is desperate to move on either in January or at the end of the season, having failed to dislodge either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah from Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up.

And pundit Darren Bent reckons it would make a lot of sense for either Tottenham or Arsenal to bring in the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan star as the north London duo both look to resurrect disappointing seasons thus far.

“I think Arsenal would probably take him, Manchester City nope, Chelsea nope, Spurs may potentially take him as well,” Bent told Football Insider.

“I think there will be no shortage of takers so he has nothing to fear about that.”

Shaqiri gave an insight into his frustrations at being unable to command a regular shirt at Liverpool in a recent interview with Schweizer Illustrierte, when he said: “Of course I’m dissatisfied that I do not play more often.

“If that is not the reaction of a pro, he’s in the wrong job. He (Klopp) cannot personally discuss the role of each player, that’s normal.

“We have a big, talented squad, and many have to wait for their chance.

“I have never had a problem with the coach. He knows that I am ready.”

Shaqiri, however, insists the fact he has won a Champions League medal means he was proved right to join the Merseysiders in the first place.

“Not for a second have I regretted the move to Liverpool,” he added.

“Many wrote me off in Stoke, but who can claim to have switched directly from a relegated side to a Champions League winner?

“I was in the starting XI in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, ​​which will go down in club history.

“And because of my two goals to defeat everlasting rival Manchester United, they still often call me a legend.

“Apart from the fact that I would like to play more, I’m happy in Liverpool. I have a certain status in the team because I am one of the more experienced players. I think I’m one of the leaders.”

Simon Mignolet has blasted Jurgen Klopp’s treatment of him during his final 18 months at Anfield and explains why he was left with pretty much no choice to leave Liverpool.