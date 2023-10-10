Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham all vying for electric attacker who humbled Man Utd; likely transfer fee confirmed

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is closely following a livewire winger who heaped more misery on Manchester United, though competition is already emerging from Arsenal and West Ham, per a report.

It’s been a sluggish start to the new campaign at Old Trafford, and only late heroics from Scott McTominay spared Erik ten Hag from feeling the heat against Brentford on Saturday.

The last-gasp fightback on home soil was like the United of old, though there would be no such luck the previous time out against Galatasaray.

United hosted the Turkish champions in the Champions League and hoped to kickstart their ailing group stage campaign.

However, despite a wholly encouraging brace from Rasmus Hojlund, United fell to a damaging 3-2 defeat.

Among the scorers that night was 24-year-old winger Kerem Akturkoglu. According to Turkish outlet FotoMac, Akturkoglu is quickly becoming one of Turkey’s most in-demand players.

The right-footer operates primarily on the left flank, though can also play more centrally behind the striker if required.

It was the latter position that worked so well for Akturkoglu against Man Utd when ghosting into acres of space inside the United box before slotting into the bottom corner for Galatasaray’s second of the night.

Per FotoMac, Arsenal had scouts at Old Trafford for the contest who were tasked with keeping a close eye on the winger.

The Gunners are expected to invest in January in order to sustain their title charge. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a confirmed target, though at around £80m, won’t come cheap.

Akturkoglu a cost-effective January option, though no less potent

In contrast, Akturkoglu will reportedly cost a much more modest €17m (approx. £14.7m). As such, his potential arrival at the Emirates would share similarities with that of Leandro Trossard’s (initial £20m) last January when priced out of signing Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea.

Akturkoglu’s numbers for Galatasaray this season certainly suggest he’s capable of making an impact at the highest level. The attacker has bagged five goals and provided seven assists across all competitions so far this season.

However, the Turkish report is keen to stress Arsenal are by no means alone in sizing up Akturkoglu.

DON’T MISS: Arteta secures Odegaard replacement for £15m more than expected as big Arsenal vision takes shape

Indeed, north London rivals Tottenham as well as West Ham are taking a keen interest.

Spurs boss Postecoglou is understood to be tracking Akturkoglu closely, while the forward is also confirmed as a transfer target of West Ham.

The article concluded Akturkoglu ‘will have many followers’ during Galatasaray’s next UCL clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, October 24.

The inference there is all three of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham will have officials in attendance.

EURO PAPER TALK: Arteta super hot on €30m winger as Arsenal plan gifts Jadon Sancho dream move; Newcastle push hard for Man Utd target